Currency authentication machines across country from next fiscal year

Multan

Deputy Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Multan Aftab Ahmad said that currency authentication machines were operational in 30 cities currently, and the facility would be available all over the country from next fiscal year. While addressing a seminar, organized by the SBP on how to check authenticity of the currency notes, he said that those dealing in fake currency notes have not yet copied all the security features of a genuine currency note.

But they are still able to deceive ordinary people, he added. The SBP Multan official said that banks and business community were acquiring machine authenticating system. The system that was operational in 30 cities of the country would be available all over the country from the beginning of next fiscal year 2018-19, he added. He said that the cash officers who accept fake currency notes are burdened with a fine double the value of that currency note.

He advised the people to be careful while accepting cash. There are some security features of genuine currency notes which people can memorise by virtue of attention and practice and that is how people can keep themselves safe against fraudsters.—APP