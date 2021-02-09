‘Curious’ Mia Khalifa takes a jibe at Priyanka Chopra over silence on farmers’ protest

MUMBAI – Former adult star Mia Khalifa has questioned the silence of global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas on farmers protesting the controversial laws in India.

“Is Mrs Jonas going to chime in at any point?” she said. “I’m just curious,” the Lebanese-American actor said in a tweet on Sunday night.

Is Mrs. Jonas going to chime in at any point? I’m just curious. This is very much giving me shakira during the Beirut devastation vibes. Silence. — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 7, 2021

She said Priyanka’s silence on farmers is no different from Shakira’s on Beirut explosion in August last year. Shakira’s paternal grandparents were immigrants to the United States from Lebanon, but Khalifa felt the singer wasn’t doing enough to help the blast victims.

Last week, Mia took to Twitter and shared a picture from the protest and asked, “What is the human rights violations are going on?! They cut the internet around New Delhi?!”

I realized it’s inconceivable for us to understand how one can so vehemently claim the largest protest EVER, in HISTORY, is all paid actors, but India has over 1 BILLION PEOPLE, and we can’t fathom that… (It tallies up to about the same amount of insane QAnon believers tho 😭) — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 8, 2021

She had further added, “‘Paid actors,” huh? Quite the casting director, I hope they’re not overlooked during awards season. I stand with the farmers. #FarmersProtest,” her tweet read.

Shoutout to the farmers 👩🏽‍🌾 pic.twitter.com/0w95qVjUL1 — Mia K. (@miakhalifa) February 7, 2021

She also shared a photo of her meal as a “shout-out” to the farmers.

The months-long farmers’ protests in India are gaining momentum, prompting a response from international celebrities. Earlier, US pop star Rihanna had voiced over the apathy of the farmers’ protests in India, asking: “why are we not talking about this?”.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been protesting since November 26 in camps on the outskirts of New Delhi against the deregulation of India’s agriculture sector, AFP reported.

One rally last week turned into a deadly rampage. Since then, police have detained dozens of farmers.