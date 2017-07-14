Curfew, restrictions imposed in IOK as Kashmiris observe Martyrs Day

Srinagar

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and the world over observed Kashmir Martyrs’ Day, today, as the day of renewal of the pledge that they will continue the mission of these martyrs till the achievement of the inalienable right to self-determination.

Shutdown marked by curfew in Srinagar, Badgam and Shopian districts and strict restrictions in all other major towns and cities was observed across the territory. The personnel of police and paramilitary forces were deployed in strength to prevent a march towards Naqshband Sahib in Srinagar. Call for the march was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik. All shops and business establishments were closed, while traffic was off the road in the valley.

The authorities arrested dozens of Hurriyat leaders, activists and youth in different areas of the territory to prevent protests. They continued to put resistance leaders Syed Ali Gilani, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Muhammad Ashraf Sehrai and others either under house detention or in jails. Police arrested Mirwaiz Umar Farooq when he left his house to march towards the Martyrs Graveyard at Naqshband Sahab.

July 13, 1931 is a watershed moment in the history of Kashmir that marks the beginning of a struggle against tyranny, oppression and despotism. It was on this day in 1931 when the Dogra troops killed 22 Kashmiris, one after the other, outside the Central Jail in Srinagar. They had gathered in the jail premises to attend the court proceedings against one, Abdul Qadeer, who had asked the Kashmiri people to defy the Dogra rule.

Resistance leaders, Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Muhammad Yasin Malik, Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Agha Syed Hassan Al-Moosvi Al-Safvi and other Hurriyat leaders in their statements paid tributes to the July 13 martyrs. They said the mission of the 1931 martyrs remains unfinished and the ongoing freedom struggle is the continuation of these martyrs.

Speakers at a seminar in Islamabad paid rich tributes to the July 13 martyrs. The event was chaired by Mehmood Ahmad Saghar and was addressed by AJK acting President Shah Ghulam Qadir, Minister Chaudhry Sayeed, Sheikh Tajammul-ul-Islam, Brigadier retired Tippu Sultan, Dr Muhammad Khan, Manzoorul Haq Butt, Abdul Majeed Mir, Rafique Ahmad Dar and Abdul Hameed Lone.

On the other hand, Kashmiri representative Syed Faiz Naqshbandi called on OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousef Bin Ahmad Al-Othaimeen at Abidjan, the main city of Republic of Ivory Coast and apprised him about the grim situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.—KMS