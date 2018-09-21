Curbs in parts of Kashmir capital today

Srinagar

The Srinagar administration has decided to impose strict restrictions in areas falling under the jurisdiction of six police stations in Srinagar today as a “precautionary measure” in view of Ashura processions.

“Restrictions under Section 144 CrPc will remain imposed in Rainawari, Nowhatta, Khanyar, Safa Kadal and Maharaj Gunj areas of downtown Srinagar tomorrow,” said a source in the district administration.

He said partial curbs will also remain in force in the areas falling under the jurisdiction of police station Kothibagh.

He said the step has been taken to maintain law and order in view of Ashura processions.—GK

