The curative review petition filed by the previous Imran Khan-led government against senior Supreme Court Judge Justice Qazi Faez Isa was withdrawn on Friday as Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial admitted the federal government’s plea.

CJP Bandial had reserved the verdict on the federal government’s plea earlier in April this year. The CJP disposed of the petition on the basis of withdrawal, according to the verdict announced on Friday. The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government had requested the apex court to withdraw the curative review petition filed against Justice Isa.

President Dr Arif Alvi had approved the withdrawal of the curative review petition and Civil Miscellaneous Application against Justice Isa, on the advice of PM Shehbaz, through Article 48 of the Constitution. President Alvi had also signed his Power of Attorney in favour of Advocate-on-Record (AOR).

In 2021, the then government of Imran Khan filed a curative review petition against the order of the majority in the review petitions of Justice Isa passed on April 26, 2021.