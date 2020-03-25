Cuomo calls DPA

WEB DESK Washington New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo expressed frustration Tuesday that President Trump has not more forcefully marshaled the power of the federal government to procure desperately needed medical equipment, rebutting the notion that to do so would be “antibusiness.” “It’s not antibusiness. Nobody’s talking about ‘change the governmental philosophy,’” Cuomo said in reference to Trump’s hesitation to use the Defense Production Act (DPA). “By the way, the businesses would welcome it.” Cuomo was responding to comments by Trump on Sunday in which the president said at a press briefing that if he used the DPA it would be the equivalent of “nationalizing” entire industries, and said that went against free-market principles. –AFP