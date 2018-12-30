Cummins keeps Australia alive

Melbourne

Australia were teetering on the brink of defeat in the third Test on Saturday despite a battling unbeaten half century from tailender Pat Cummins after being set a massive 399 to win by India.

After early morning drizzle, India started an overcast fourth day in Melbourne with a 346-run lead and with five wickets in hand on a wearing pitch becoming increasingly difficult to bat on.

Skipper Virat Kohli declared at 106 for eight, leaving Australia to chase what would be a record fourth innings total of 399 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. The previous biggest successful run chase at the ground came in 1928, when England made 332 for seven.

Despite more batting failures Australia were still alive at stumps on 258 for eight, needing another 141 runs with the gutsy Cummins not out 61—only his second Test 50 and his highest ever score. It followed his career-best 6-27 with the ball.

He was accompanied by Nathan Lyon, who was not out on six, in the rearguard action.

India still have a day in hand to wrap up the last two wickets as they zero in on a first-ever series win Down Under.

There is just the Sydney Test next week to go, with the series level at 1-1.

Australia’s task was made harder when Aaron Finch again flopped, throwing his role as a Test opener under ever more scrutiny with speculation that he either has to drop down the order in Sydney or make way for someone else.—APP

