Culture policy govt priority: Chohan

Punjab Minister for Information and Culture Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has said the provincial government is actively working to delineate a comprehensive culture policy. Addressing a meeting at Al-Hamra on Tuesday, the minister said that provision of quality entertainment together with welfare of artists is the government’s responsibility.

“We will be able to establish a positive narrative about us through promotion of our culture, which is based on peace and love”, he observed. He said the provincial government has taken several serious steps to develop the information and cultural sector as, he added, civilized societies are run through norms and principles.

Enumerating the steps the provincial government has taken in recent months, Chohan said that work on setting up of Al Hamra School of Performing Art is ongoing at a fast pace. In addition to that, he added, health cards with a credit limit of Rs 400,000 are being issued to some 6000 artists and their families under the Artists Support Fund across the province.

Similarly, he went on to say, the government will introduce “ Voice of Punjab, a musical talent hunt programmes to promote new talent, especially young singers in the province. “The provincial government will fully commend the services of the artists who earn a good name to the country on national and international level”, he maintained.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Information and Culture, Bilal Ahmad Butt, Executive Director Al-Hamra Arts Council, Ather Ali Khan, Executive Director Punjab Arts Council, Saman Rae, Director General PILAC, Sughra Sadaf, Director Art and Culture, Zulfikar Ali Zulfi, writer and director, Syed Noor, Muneeza Hashmi, and famous actors and actresses, Shaan, Ayesha Ali, Alvina, Raza Khan, and rana Noman.

