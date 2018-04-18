Culture and climate

Balochistan is a province of Pakistan and the largest in terms of land area, forming the southwestern region of the country. Its provincial capital and largest city is Quetta. It has borders with Punjab and the Federally Administered Tribal Areas to the northeast, Sindh to the east and southeast, the Arabian Sea to the south, Iran to the west and Afghanistan to the north and northwest. Balochistan is noted for its unique culture and extremely dry desert climate.

The main ethnic groups in the province are the Baloch people and the Pashtuns, who constitute 52% and 36% of the population respectively, according to the preliminary 2011 census;[3] the remaining 12% comprises smaller communities of Brahui, Hazaras, Sindhis, Punjabis and other settlers such as the Uzbeks and Turkmens. Largely underdeveloped, its economy is dominated by natural resources, especially its natural gas-fields, estimated to have sufficient capacity to supply Pakistan’s demands over the medium to long term. Aside from Quetta, a further area of major economic importance is Gwadar Port on the Arabian Sea. With the launch of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), rightly called a game-changer, Balochistan is going to be transformed hugely in spite of a little bit unease which is prevailing in some pockets.

Saba Anwar

Islamabad

