Cultural show marks Christmas celebrations at Lok Virsa

The National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage (Lok Virsa), Information and Broadcasting Division, in collaboration with Pur Fazal Kaliseya Pakistan here Thursday arranged a colourful cultural show to mark the “Christmas Celebrations” at the Pakistan National Museum of Ethnology (Heritage Museum). The event started with a traditional cultural performance while other activities included congregation of Christian community, Christmas cake cutting ceremony, erection of Christmas tree, distribution of sweets among children by Santa Claus, Christmas Choral Competition among Church Choirs.

The objective of the celebrations was to express a message of solidarity and unity with the Christian community from a cultural perspective.

A large number of people belonging to Christian community and others attended the cake cutting ceremony followed by prayers for peace, progress and prosperity in the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Executive Director Lok Virsa, Shahira Shahid felicitated the Christian community on their joyous festival saying that Lok Virsa is an institution connected to the identity of people of Pakistan and its cultural heritage and all Pakistani’s have the pride of such an institution which is above cast, creed or religion. “To promote this positive attitude, mutual understanding, brotherhood and interfaith harmony, we celebrate festivals of various communities living in Pakistan and invite people from different walks of life to gather and share the happiness of each other. —APP

Share on: WhatsApp