Cultural night at women university mesmerises audience

Multan

Scintillating performance of a dancers group, folk musicians and a singers band enthralled students and delegates and made the cultural night at the Women University memorable.

Organised in connection with three-day International Conference on Strongly Correlated Electron Systems and Nanotechnology, the night brought a lot of fun especially for students.

Clad in gorgeous dresses, students applauded each artist’s performance and enjoyed themselves for over four hours with pop, folk and traditional music. A local band presented popular Urdu, Punjabi, Seraiki and other songs, followed by an unforgettable performance by folk artists on Shehnai, Dhool (drums) and dholak.

An elderly genitor of women university presented two songs in Urdu and Seraiki, which were much liked by the students and faculty members.

Two staffers also amused audience by their acting as Heer and Ranjaha, two known characters of Punjabi culture. Speaking to APP after the event, chief organiser and Director ORIC Dr Malika Rani said that it was the first-ever cultural night arranged for foreign delegates, faculty and students in connection with the conference.

She said that women university was the first university for women in south Punjab which organised an international conference. She said that they would continue holding such conference under the ORIC in future also.—APP

