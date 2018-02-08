Cultural festival from Feb 9

City Reporter

A Sufi cultural festival is going to be held from February 9 to 11 at Alhamra cultural complex under the auspices of Rafi Pir Theatre workshop. Rahat Feteh Ali Khan, Arif Lohar, Sheema Karmani, Pappu Sain and other famous singers will perform on the first day of festival.

On the second day, Humaira Channa, Bushra Marvi, Javed Bashir, Nighat Chaudhry and other singers and artists will perform. On the third and last day, Sanam Marvi, Sain Zahoor, Karishan Lal Bheel, Ustad Rafaqat Ali Khan and other singers will enthral audience with their melodious voice. Usman Pirzada and his team is busy for making arrangements for the festival.