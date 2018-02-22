Cultural festival from Feb 23

National Culture Development Forum (NCDF) would organize a week-long musical and cultural festival from February 23 at Arts and Craft Village Islamabad.

The cultural festival aimed at promoting tourism, perpetuating and preserving arts, crafts, culture, folk music and traditional skills of the country, an official of NCDF told APP. The official said that renowned folk Punjabi singers including Laila Jutti, Abass Jutt and Imran Ghulam Ali Khan would perform in the musical show to entertain the participants of cultural festival. Abass Jutt is son of renowned folk singer late Ashiq Jutt.

An exotic craft bazaar featuring score of tastefully decorated pavilions offering a variety of knick-knacks, antiques, craft items and cultural materials will also be set up. Traditional local cuisines will also be arranged in the premises of arts and craft village.—APP

