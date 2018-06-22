Cultural exchanges imperative to further boost Sino-Pak ties: Ali Zafar

Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National History and Literary Heritage Barrister Syed Ali Zafar in a meeting with Charge d’Affaires, Embassy of China Mr. Zhao Lijian who called on him here on Thursday, said that cultural exchanges are imperative to further boost Sino-Pak friendly ties as sustainability of economic cooperation requires mutual understanding of each others’ culture, heritage and language. Pakistan with its diverse culture offers myriad opportunities for collaboration in the field of culture, tourism, information and education, he added.

The minister said that CPEC a flagship project guaranteed by the Governments of both time tested friends would open avenues of various opportunities not only for the people of both countries but the entire region and beyond. Syed Ali Zafar further emphasized the need to enhance cooperation and collaboration in the field of education and proposed the idea of establishing library of Chinese books along with their translations.

While expressing satisfaction over the progress in implementation of CPEC Projects, Chinese Charge d’Affaires Mr. Zhao Lijian said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor is the most successful projects of all economic corridors launched by Peoples Republic of China in various regions. He apprised the Minister that six projects in power sector have successfully been completed, while remaining eight are under construction. He also informed the minister in detail about various initiatives and projects in the field of energy, infrastructure, industry and culture launched by China under CPEC.—APP

Related