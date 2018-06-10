Cultural Action Plan being devised under NISP to honour local civilizations

The government would devise a nationwide Cultural Action Plan under its National Internal Security Policy (NISP) 2018-23 to celebrate cultural activities and traditions of all faiths and ethnicities.

The celebrations will include organization of cultural festivals in each province to honour local cultures, folk music, film, poetry, recognition of local artists, unsung heroes, role models and preservation of cultural heritage sites and monuments.

The approved policy, prepared by Ministry of Interior, comprehensively covers all key aspects of internal security and it is deemed necessary to identify areas that need immediate attention.

A shorter list, therefore, containing areas representing top national priorities at onset of the NISP-2018 showed on Friday that Inter-provincial Coordination Committees on Internal Security headed by Minister for Interior will be established at levels of Chief Ministers and Home Ministers. The priority list, however, can be reviewed and updated annually after thorough review by implementation committee.

The document said an Executive Committee chaired by Minister for Interior will also be established to oversee implementation of NISP. It will be assisted by an Advisory Committee comprising key members from civil society to independently report on status of implementation. The NISP document also highlighted that Criminal Justice System (CJS) reforms are essential in establishing rule of law, shortcomings of which necessitated the establishment of military courts as a short term solution. It is important that CJS is overhauled on urgent basis so that the accused can be prosecuted and tried under civilian dispensation. Moreover, the ongoing military operations will be taken to their logical conclusion while capacity of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs), CAF and civil administration will be enhanced to consolidate gains made through kinetic measures.

Comprehensive measures will be taken to Combat Financing of Terrorism through an effective regime.

Similarly, a comprehensive National Narrative against extremism and terrorism predicated on acceptance of plurality, diversity and tolerant teachings of Islam will be prepared and disseminated.—APP

