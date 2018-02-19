‘Culprits drugged Kathua victim in captivity’

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the investigation into the rape and murder eight-year-old Asifa Bano of Hira Nagar Kathua has so far revealed that the involved person had drugged her so that she would not cry for help.

An official privy to the probe said: “The guilty persons initially administered her locally available intoxicant. Later, they gave her diazepam regularly so that she wouldn’t scream for help and catch attention of the passersby,” he said.

The revelations come at a time when questions are being raised over the investigation the police had carried out before handing the case over to the CB.

While SPO Deepak Khajuria is believed to be directly involved in the abduction, rape and murder of Asifa, the role of the other SPO, Surinder Kumar, in the crime is being ascertained by the CB.

Deepak was also part of the police team that had searched for Asifa after she went missing on January 10.

He has reportedly told the investigators that the motive behind the crime was to instill fear among the Bakerwal community.

Asifa’s family has now sought monitoring of the investigation by the High Court.—KMS