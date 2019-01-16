CUI ranked 137 in THE Emerging Economies University ranking

Staff Reporter

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) is proud to announce another laurel for the institution. Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2019 again ranked COMSATS University Islamabad as the top-ranking research university in Pakistan. Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar congratulated all CUI family for the achievement

In his congratulatory message, the Rector CUI emphasized the importance of Researchand transfer of knowledge through research undertaken by the CUI which has led CUI to be ranked at the top continuously in nearly all noteworthy international rankings. Thetrend also speaks highly of the quality of higher education being imparted and research being carried out across its campuses.

