CUI bags four out of ten projects

Funding under PSF-MSRT second call of proposals

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) and Ministry of Science, Research and Technology (MSRT), Iran had opened the call for joint research proposals from academia across Pakistan. An Evaluation Committee, after a peer review process, selected ten projects for funding under PSF-MSRT Second Call of Proposals.

COMSATS University Islamabad (CUI) secured four projects out of 10 among other top research universities of Pakistan, a press release issued here said.

The proposals were invited in the following priority areas for Joint Research Projects: Material Sciences and Metallurgy, Climate Smart Agriculture and Biotechnology, Economic Utilization of Marine Resources, Textile Engineering and Value Addition, Earthquake forecasting services, Solar Energy and ways of its implementation, Wind Energy and ways of its implementation, Water scarcity in close future and its relation to food scarcity, Air Pollution, Saving Endangered Species of plants, animals and insects. All proposals had to follow general theme of “Translational Research: Innovation from lab to society”.From CUI, research groups of Dr. Akhtar Hayat, Assistant Professor, Interdisciplinary and Interdisciplinary Research Centre in Biomedical Materials CUI, Lahore Campus, Dr. Muhammad Sajjad, Assistant Professor, Environmental Sciences, CUI, Veahari Campus, Dr. Naeem Akhtar, Assistant Professor IRCBM, CUI, Lahore Campus and Romana Khan, Assistant Professor, CUI, Abbottabad Campus have been selected for mutual collaboration between Pakistan and Iran.

Rector, CUI, Professor Dr. Raheel Qamar, congratulated the project winning research groups and emphasized the role of research on every day lives of Pakistanis.

In his message, the Rector said that Pakistani academia must ensure that the fruits of research should reach every Pakistani and that the academia must also play its due role in creating a knowledge-economy in Pakistan.

CUI a public sector university of the Ministry of Science and Technology, has an active research culture and is ranked among the top Pakistani universities in all major international academic rankings including the Time Higher Education Ranking, UK, Shanghai Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU), China and QS World University Rankings, UK.

