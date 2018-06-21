CUI again ranked first in Pakistan

Nature Index

Islamabad

Once again, CIIT/CUI tops the list from Nature Index of high impact factor journal publications from Pakistan.The list was announced on Tuesday and consists of high-quality research outputs rank-ing table 2018 released by international reputed scientific publication house, The Nature.

Every year, the Nature Index publishes tables based on counts of high-quality research outputs in the previous calendar year. The data behind the tables are based on a proportion of total research papers, covering the Life Sciences, Physical Sciences, Earth and Environmental Sciences and Chemistry. According to the new released index, the research publications rankingsincludesall the research publi-cations for CIIT/CUI published between April 1, 2017-March 31, 2018 which are tracked by Nature Indexie.https://www.natureindex.com/institution-outputs/generate/All/countries-Pakistan/All/scor—APP

CUI had 40 high impact factor publications, includ-ing 3 publications by CUI’s Rector Prof. Dr. Raheel Qamar, in this recent ranking as compared to about60 from other Pakistaniuniversities.