CTP’s grand operation against helmetless bikers

The City Traffic Police (CTP) under their ongoing grand operation against helmetless bikers have impounded 6984 motorcycles during special campaign launched against the rules violators.

According to CTP spokesman Wajid Satti, CTP issued challans to over 64,581 motorcyclists besides imposing fines amounting to over Rs11 million in November and December as they were riding bikes without helmets on different roads of the city.

The CTP also registered cases under section 188 of PPC against 132 motorcyclists in various police stations.Special squads were formed by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Muhammad Bin Ashraf which launched grand operation and the rules violators are being issued challan tickets for plying on roads without wearing helmets.

Earlier, the District Administration had announced that the helmetless bikers would not be allowed to enter Mall Road and Peshawar Road from first of December.—APP

