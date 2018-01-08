CTP undertakes measures to create awareness about traffic rules

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi issued 65661 driving licenses during 2017 and over 150,000 learner permits while 1855 lectures were arranged to create awareness among the people about traffic rules and road safety.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid talking to APP informed that 42091 driving licenses were fresh while 19375 old licenses were also renewed during the period. CTP Rawalpindi made 946 international driving licenses and also endorsed 1458, he added. Yousaf Ali said, 1791 duplicate licenses were also issued to the applicants. To a question he said, computerized driving licenses were issued under a transparent procedure. The CTO said that the citizens should directly contact licensing branch of the traffic police and get all required information in this regard so that they could not face any difficulty regarding issuance of driving license.

He said the citizens can contact helpline 1915 of CTP to get any information and guidance. To a question he said, Education Wing of CTP under its efforts to create awareness among the people about traffic rules and road safety delivered 1855 lectures besides organizing 40 traffic awareness weeks and 27 traffic awareness walks.—APP