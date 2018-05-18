CTP to take strict action against parking rules violators

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi will take strict action against parking rules violators as illegal and wrong parking is creating hindrance in smooth flow of traffic on city roads. CTP have also evolved a comprehensive traffic plan for Ramadan ul Mubarik under which special arrangements are being made to regulate traffic load on city roads. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, SSP, Bilal Iftikhar, special traffic squads and enhanced number of traffic wardens have been deployed at all main roads and intersections of the city whereas help lines 1915 and 051-9272616 have been set up at Race Course Traffic Office with deployment of special squad. The helpline 1915 will provide 24-hour help and assistance to the citizens.

Bilal Iftikhar said, proper traffic arrangements have been made for Ramadan Dastarkhawans and 16 Ramazan Sasta Bazaars of Rawalpindi district.—APP