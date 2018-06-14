CTP to take strict action against one-wheelers on ‘Chand Raat’

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) under their ongoing drive against one-wheelers have decided to take strict action against one-wheelers particularly on ‘Chand Raat’ while 34 FIRs were lodged during this Ramazan and the rules violators were sent behind the bars. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), SSP, Bilal Iftikhar, 30 FIRs were registered in New Town police station under section 99/A and section 279 PPC, three in Sadiqabad and one was registered in Civil Line police station. He informed that special squads have been deployed at main points particularly Murree Road, Flyovers, Peshawar Road, Mall Road, Airport Road and other important roads of the town. The squads have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against one-wheelers and car-skaters.

He said, motorcycles of the one-wheelers are also being impounded under section-550. Similarly, a large number of underage drivers on rash and dangerous driving were also issued challan tickets. Though, the activity was already being checked by traffic wardens but now, several other arrangements have been made to curb the activity, he added.—APP