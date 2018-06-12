CTP to take strict action against one-wheelers

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) under their ongoing drive against one-wheelers have decided to take strict action against one-wheelers during last week of Ramazan ul Mubarik while 33 FIRs were lodged during this Ramazan and the rules violators were sent behind the bars.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO), SSP, Bilal Iftikhar, 30 FIRs were registered in New Town police station under section 99/A and section 279 PPC, two in Sadiqabad and one was registered in Civil Line police station. He informed that special squads have been deployed at main points and other important roads of the town. —APP