CTP takes strict action against 178 one-wheelers

Staff Reporter

City Traffic Police (CTP) is taking strict action against one-wheelers and special drive already being run to curb the activity has been intensified as the CTP managed to net 178 one-wheelers during Ramazan ul Mubarik. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Syed Ali Akbar, the activity was already being checked by 20 special squads of traffic officials deputed on the city roads but now, several other arrangements had also been made to curb the activity.

He informed that city traffic police was taking stern action against the one-wheelers and the city roads especially the attractive areas for the activity were being covered. He said traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on the one-wheelers so that action in accordance with the law could be taken against them. Under special arrangements, traffic officials had been deployed at Ayub Park, Murree Road near Underpass, Rawal Road, Sixth Road, Stadium Road and other places. The traffic officers and circle heads had been directed to take stern action against one-wheelers without discrimination and no one should be spared if found involved in this dangerous act, which is cause of deaths and severe injuries for the riders. He said, 82 FIRs were registered in different police stations while 161 motorcycles being used for one-wheeling were also impounded.

The CTP also issued 2282 challan slips to the rules violators during the holy month, he added. Under efforts to curb the activity, those who found engaged in one-wheeling were being sent behind the bars.