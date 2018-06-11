CTP takes action against professional beggars

City Reporter

The City Traffic Police (CTP) Sunday continued its operation against professional beggars at traffic signals to ensure smooth traffic flow on roads.

In this regard, a traffic response unit had been set up, which is taking action against beggars at traffic signals and important thoroughfares in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rai Ejaz Ahmad said that the CTP got registered cases against more than 400 beggars during the month of Ramadan, adding that wardens at traffic signals acted against professional beggars.