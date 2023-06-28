City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi on the directives of City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Taimoor Khan is striving hard to regulate traffic load on Soan Bridge.

According to Senior Traffic Officer (STO), Muneer Ahmed Hashmi, one side of Soan Bridge was closed to traffic due to landslides while all the traffic arrangements were completed to regulate traffic load in the circle.Muneer Ahmad informed that senior traffic police officers were present at the spot and supervising all the arrangements finalized by the CTP to ease the traffic load.Traffic was flowing normally in the area as two-way traffic was currently being operated on the other side of the bridge to save the citizens from trouble, the STO said. Traffic going from Kutchery Chowk to Rawat and Rawat to Jhelum Road was being operated in a single line, he added. —APP