CTP starts free motorcycle driving classes for women

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTO) under the Women on Wheels (WoW) project of the Punjab government, has started free of cost motorcycle driving classes here. According to City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi spokesman, female instructors have been appointed to impart training to the women who would be registered for the course.

The spokesman informed that the women who will successfully complete the two-week course would be issued free driving licenses without any test. The females who want to get registered for the course can contact on 0333-69131264 while minimum age for the registration has been fixed 18 years and the classes have been started in Police Lines.

The spokesman informed that last year, 150 women got bike riding training in the Police Lines. Strategic Reforms Unit (SRU) of Punjab Government introduced the Women-on-Wheels initiative in collaboration with the respective City Traffic Police and district governments in November 2015 to empower women through provision of free motorcycle training.

The campaign was launched in Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi and Sargodha where it has trained over 3,000 women and continues to train further candidates. Women interested in availing the training can visit any of SRU and Punjab Traffic Police training centres. The ultimate aim of the WoW campaign is to promote mobility of women in Punjab and empower them to become independent individuals.—APP