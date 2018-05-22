CTP starts action against one-wheeling

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have launched a massive operation against one-wheelers during the holy month of Ramazan particularly after Sehri.

The orders were issued to register cases against one-wheelers and impound their motor cycles under Section 99-A. Two FIRs have been registered in New Town Police Stations against one-wheelers and the rules violators have been sent behind the bars under Section 550.

According to Chief Traffic Officer, SSP, Bilal Iftikhar, special squads constituted in this regard are taking strict action in accordance with the law against one-wheelers particularly at Murree Road, Mall Road, Airport Road and other important roads of the city.

All the Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs), sectors in charges and traffic wardens have been directed to take strict action against the violators. CTO appealed to the parents to stop their children from indulging in such life threatening activities.

He said that CTP will strive hard and make effective measures to control one-wheeling and violation of other traffic rules. In view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements have also been made.

Under the Ramazan traffic plan, traffic police officers were directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles, he added. Traffic Wardens would also take strict action against double and wrong parking which causes traffic jams and creates inconvenience for the road users, he said.—APP