CTP received 1,398 phone calls seeking help

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic police received more than 1398 phone calls from road users seeking help or guidance during for the year 2018.

According to details, the calls related to complaints of public service vehicles overcharging, road accidents, one wheeling by youngsters and serious traffic violations.

Chief Traffic Officer Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that strict action would be taken against the violators and no one would be allowed to violate rule of law.

He said that obnoxious calls create problems for the staff, adding that citizens should behave as responsible citizens and abide the law. He said that citizens can lodge their complaints helpline 051-9272839 or 051-9272616 for guidance. He directed the Wardens to ensure traffic flow on city roads.

Meanwhile, City Traffic Police (CTP) has also chalked out a comprehensive traffic plan for Murree to facilitate the tourists.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) additional traffic wardens had been deployed in Murree to implement a special traffic plan devised for the tourist resort. The entry of heavy vehicles was banned in Murree, he added.—APP

