CTP organizes Road Safety Seminar at Railway Hospital

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) in the wake of its program to create awareness among masses about traffic rules and safety measures to avoid road accidents organized “Road Safety Seminar” at Railway Hospital here.

Addressing the seminar Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Youaf Ali Shahid said smooth traffic flow is only possible by following traffic rules. He said most of the road accidents occur due to the negligence and lack of information of traffic rules by the drivers.

He said one should practice to give way to other drivers as this would help in reducing traffic issues. He said every citizen should obey traffic rules and secure others life. He said CTP Education Wing is working effectively to educate citizens about traffic rules and road safety measures whereas a huge a lot has got benefit through it.

Speaking on the occasion MS Railway Hospital Brig (R) Dr. Shahid Sultan said educated societies follow traffic rules and they ensure our safety on road. He said it is an obligation of every citizen to obey traffic rules.

CTO Yousaf Ali Shahid was the chief guest on the occasion, Director Ripah Social Welfare Department (RSWD) DR. Azhar Haleem, doctors and paramedical staff attended the seminar.—APP