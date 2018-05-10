CTP observes Traffic Awareness Day

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) Wednesday observed traffic awareness day and distributed pamphlets among the road users at Murree Road. City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, SSP Bilal Iftikhar visited the awareness camps and guided the citizens including motorists about traffic rules and road safety. He said traffic discipline on the city roads could be ensured through education and better traffic awareness campaign.

Education Wing of CTP has been directed to accelerate the awareness campaign about traffic rules and road safety. The road users should strictly observe traffic signs, signals and other traffic rules and regulations, he added. The citizens were guided that the use of mobile phone while driving is dangerous which must be avoided. Pamphlets in this regard are being distributed among the motorists particularly public service vehicle drivers and banners have also been displayed on important places in the city for awareness.

In order to make the campaign more effective and meaningful, traffic wardens and officers had been issued special instructions, he said, adding Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound.—APP