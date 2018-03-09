CTP net beggars from city streets

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) under a grand operation rounded up 163 beggars from city roads during January and February while 38 cases were also registered against the professional beggars. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid, the cases were registered in various police stations of the city.

He said that CTP, on the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, were trying to eliminate begging from the city roads and during its efforts, as many as 163 beggars were rounded up and handed over to district police.

He further said that special anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police is conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law is taken against beggars.—APP