CTP net 417 beggars from city roads

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) rounded up 417 beggars from the city roads in January while several cases also were registered against the beggars during the period. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Muhammad Bin Ashraf, CTP is trying to eliminate the begging from city roads and during its efforts, as many as 417 beggars were nabbed and handed over to district police during last month.

He informed that the beggar children netted from city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau.

He further said that a special anti-begging squad comprising an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), six constables and a lady constable, were working to nab the beggars.

Directives were issued to the squads to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to the CTO office, he added.—APP

