CTP net 2200 beggars from city roads

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) under grand operation rounded up over 2200 beggars from city roads during May particularly in Ramazan ul Mubarik while cases were also registered against the professional beggars.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Bilal Iftikhar, the beggars were handed over to Civil Line, Cantt, City and Women Police Stations where cases were registered against the rules violators.

He said that city traffic police, on the directive of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Wisal Fakhar Sultan Raja, were trying to eliminate the begging from the city roads and during its efforts, as many as 2200 beggars were rounded up and handed over to district police. He informed that three beggar children netted from the city roads were handed over to Child Protection Bureau (CPB).

He further said that special anti-beggars squad of CTP and Rawalpindi district police is conducting raids at different roads and intersections and action in accordance with the law is taken against beggars.

Directives had also been issued to the squad to register cases against the beggars and the report in this regard should be sent to CTO office on daily basis, he said. The citizens can also use CTP helpline 051-9272616 to get registered their complaints against professional beggars.—APP