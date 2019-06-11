Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Ahsan Tufail was making all out efforts to facilitate the tourists visiting Murree, said a RPO office spokesman.

He informed that traffic wardens and district police officers deployed in Murree were directed to work hard to facilitate the tourists.

He also urged the tourists to observe traffic rules properly for resolving traffic issues and avoiding traffic jams on the roads of Murree.

The City Traffic Police (CTP) was implementing a special summer traffic plan devised for the tourist resort. He said Murree is the most attractive resort for tourists and all out efforts were being made to resolve the traffic problems.

He said, a comprehensive plan had been devised to facilitate tourists according to which entry of heavy vehicles had been banned in Murree during day time. Murree Mall Road, GPO Chowk, Kashmir Point, View Fouth, Bank Road, Hall Road and Imtiaz Shaheed Road were closed from 8 am to 12 pm for Hi-Ace vans, coasters, water tankers and other loading vehicles.

One way traffic was being allowed from Guldana Road to GPO, Bank Road to Kashmir Point, Hall Road, Kashmir Point, Bagh Shahidan, Cecil Road, Dilkusha Road and View Fourth Road towards GPO roads. The summer traffic plan would be implemented till Sept 15, he added.

He further said that all possible facilities were being provided to tourists, adding that traffic wardens under the supervision of inspectors had been deployed at all important points of the city. He said several points had also been reserved for car parking while double parking on the city roads would strictly be banned.

Special traffic plan was formulated for Eid ul Fitr Holidays and over 800 district police officials besides five DSPs of CTP, 405 Traffic Wardens and Assistant Traffic Wardens were deployed.

He informed that over 111,000 vehicles entered the hill spot during Eid ul Fitr holidays and week end but due to effective strategy made by CTP, no untoward incident was reported and heavy traffic load was regulated in a better way.

Over 13,500 tourists were provided help and assistance by CTP and district police officials and several children were also reunited with their families, he added.

He informed that as many as 2200 phone calls received at Traffic Police helpline were also responded, adding, nearly 12,000 awareness pamphlets were distributed among the tourists.

He said, City Police Officer and Chief Traffic Officer, Rawalpindi also visited Murree and reviewed the situation and issued on the spot directives for all out efforts to avoid traffic mess and facilitate the tourists.—APP