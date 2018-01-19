CTP lodged 250 FIRs against traffic rules violators

RawalpindiThe City Traffic Police (CTP) lodged 250 FIRs against drivers on severe traffic rules violations, including 45 one-wheelers, during 2017 while special campaigns were launched to net youngsters found indulged in one-wheeling, rash and dangerous driving.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Yousaf Ali Shahid, in a statement here, said the CTP also launched drives against encroachers while a number drivers were sent behind the bars on severe violations.

Some 106 first information reports (FIRs) were registered against the accused for blocking roads and creating hurdles in smooth flow of traffic, he added.

He said 49 cases were registered for dangerous driving. Nine FIRs were lodged under Section 109 and 41 were got registered against owners of public service vehicles who illegally got installed cylinders in their vehicles putting lives of the passengers at risk, he added.

He said strict action was also taken against owners of car showrooms, who parked vehicles on footpaths and roads.

The CTO said action in accordance with the law was taken against one-wheelers as the activity was strictly banned in the city.—APP

