CTP launches drive to prevent accidents

Staff Reporter

City Traffic Police Lahore on Monday launched prevention of accidents drive following Lahore High Court order.

The police was checking the motorcyclists plying without using helmets on the Mall road and adjacent arteries. The police had set up barriers at 25 points on the Mall Road.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Liaquat Ali Malik said initially, Mall Road was being focused while other five model roads would be selected for traffic rules awareness campaign during next week.

He, however, said five points on Mall Road including Istanbul chowk, GPO Chowk, Regal Chowk, Faisal Chowk, and Governor’s House would be exempted from helmet checking initially. He said no motorcyclist moving without helmet from Haj Terminal to PMG Chowk would not be spared.

CTO said that campaign would continue against violaters of lane line, signal, one way and juveniles.

Share on: WhatsApp