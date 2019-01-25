CTP launches computerized traffic sign testing system

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) on Thursday launched computerized traffic sign testing system for Light Traffic Vehicles (LTV) and Heavy Traffic Vehicles (HTV) driving licenses. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Ashraf, the new system has been introduced to bring transparency in the licensing procedure and improve the efficiency of the departments.

Under the new system, now the CTP and Motor Vehicle Examiner (MVE) would conduct a computerized test for road signs for LTV and HTV driving licenses, he added.

SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf said that this step had been taken to improve the working of the CTP and the MVE.

He said that they were setting up a new information desk at the entry gate of Traffic Police headquarters which would enable the applicants to obtain the information regarding the licensing process. He said the new testing system involves questions on the most frequently practiced traffic rules, which every license holder should know. The CTO said that the driving license testing authorities were directed not to compromise on merit and transparency, adding the Driving License Testing System comprises a very capable team members.—APP

