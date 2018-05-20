CTP launch operation against one wheeling

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) has launched grand operation against the one-wheelers at Sehri time during Ramadan. Special teams have been assigned to take action against the violators.

In a statement issued here, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Bilal Ifthikar said that strict orders have been issued to all the traffic wardens, inspectors, deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) of all the sectors that action in accordance with the law should be taken against the one-wheelers and no one should be spared.

The motorcycles, especially prepared for one wheeling should also be impounded. He said that several arrangements were made to curb the activity, particularly at the Airport Road, Peshawar Road, Jhelum Road, Ayub Park, and other areas aimed at protecting the youngsters as one-wheeling is one of the causes of death and severe injuries for the riders.

CTO said that though the activity was already being checked by the traffic officials deputed on the city roads but special arrangements have also been made to control the rash and dangerous driving and one-wheeling in the city.—APP