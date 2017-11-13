CTP to launch new application for vehicle owners, drivers

City Reporter

The City Traffic Police (CTP) are all set to launch an application “Rasta” regarding electronic licensing, testing and ticketing system in the next week.

The application has been developed by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) to provide smart solutions to general public’s traffic related problems and queries. A summary has been sent to the departments concerned pertaining to e-licensing, testing and ticketing system, Chief Traffic Officer Rai Ejaz told media here.

The new system would discontinue the old tickets, issued by post office which would also eliminate forgery and hoax, he said and added that the CTP had also written to the DIG Traffic Punjab pertaining to selecting of any bank for e-ticketing, availability of e-ticketing system at all branches of selected banks and electronic mode of payment for e-ticketing.

Regarding e-licensing, the CTO said that this application would enable the user to get learner license for two days through their cell-phones, and after which they can register themselves for driving test, the CTO maintained. After registration, the applicant would visit CTP office to take the test through interactive computerized machines, and if passed he would take road test which would be evaluated electronically by the traffic official, Rai Ejaz said.

This idea of e-licensing and testing was derived from Sweden, he added. The app will also generate timely traffic alerts for citizens to ensure hassle-free driving, he said. The CTO added that ‘traffic updates’, another feature.