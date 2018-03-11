CTP issues Traffic plan for PML-N Social Media Convention

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police(CTP) Rawalpindi have issued a comprehensive traffic plan for Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Social Media Convention which will be organized here at Fawara Chowk, Raja Bazar on March 11. According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid, Fawara Chowk and adjoining roads will remain closed for all kind of vehicular traffic from start to end of the convention.

He said, five Deputy Superintendents of Police, 23 Inspectors, 217 Wardens and 26 Junior Wardens would perform special duty to regulate traffic in adjoining areas of Fawara Chowk.

Traffic of Saddar to Fawara Chowk would be diverted to Marir Chowk at Kamran Market while traffic from Liaquat Bagh and Committee Chowk would be divert towards Chandni Chowk.

Similarly, Traffic of Gunjmandi Police Station road would be diverted to Hamilton Chowk and Jamia Masjid Road. Several diversion points including Mochi Bazaar, City Police Station, DAV College Chowk, Alam Khan Road, Imambargah Chowk, Dhoke Ratta Chowk, Astabal Road, Noveltry Cinema Chowk and Masjid

Gandam Mandi would also be in city areas to regulate traffic and facilitate the motorists, he added.—APP