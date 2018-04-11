CTP issued 56,765 challan slips in March

Rawalpindi

Rawalpindi City Traffic Police (CTP) issued 56,765 challan tickets with fines amounting to over Rs 22.7 million imposed on traffic rules violators during March.

According to Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid, city traffic police in its efforts for the smooth flow of traffic on city roads impounded 494 vehicles and 964 motorcycles in various police stations on severe traffic rules violations while a number of drivers were also arrested during the period.

The CTO said that action in accordance with the law was taken against 1401 drivers on use of mobile phone while driving. 1640 under age drivers were penalized. 1663 drivers without driving licenses were fined. 1147 vehicles were challaned for having tinted glasses and the black papers were removed on the spot.

As many as 866 vehicles and motorcycles which did not have proper number plates or were without number plates were penalized. 3798 vehicles and motorcycles which were without registration were fined. 1009 drivers on wrong parking were challaned. Similarly, 752 drivers found indulged in rash and negligent driving were given challan slips, he added.

The CTO further informed that over 620 public service vehiches on non-completion of their designated routes were issued penalty tickets.—APP