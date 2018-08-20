CTP finalizes traffic plan

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP) have chalked out a comprehensive plan for Eidul Azha under which enhanced number of traffic wardens will be deployed in main city areas to control traffic mess on 9th Zil Hajj and during Eid ul Azha prayers, besides special arrangements for Murree.

A control room has been set up at Traffic Police Headquarters here to monitor the situation.

According to City Traffic Officer (CTO) SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf, all-out efforts would be made to control traffic on the city roads especially on 9th Zil-Hajj, Youm-e-Arfa (Chand Raat).

The CTO, ina staement here Sunday, said one-wheelers would be dealt with in accordance with the law. Traffic wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations, he added.

He urged the citizens, particularly parents, to play their role for curbing the activity as one-wheeling, rash and negligent driving were the main causes for fatal accidents. He directed all the traffic officers and wardens to remain present at their duty points so that no traffic jam could be witnessed.

The CTO said all-out efforts were being made by Rawalpindi Traffic Police to facilitate the road users. In view of the security of citizens, special traffic arrangements have been made. Parking of vehicles near mosques, Imambargahs and other religious places would not be allowed during Eid prayers, he added.—APP

