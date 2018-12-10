CTP fail to control traffic near schools

Rawalpindi

City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have failed to take solid steps to regulate traffic near schools in various city areas particularly on G.T.Road, Murree Road and Westridge.

According to citizens, the CTP should formulate a comprehensive plan to control traffic during peak hours as the parents and drivers who drop their kids to schools in different areas face difficulties daily. It has become a nightmare for them every day to ply through the severe traffic jam which has become the norm of day.

The traffic jam at the school pick up time enrages every driver plying on the GT Road, Murree Road and Westridge as the traffic worsens at the time when the schools are off around 2 pm.

The residents and large number of people are facing a great inconvenience due to Illegal and improper parking of private vehicles outside the schools.

Asif, a resident of Westridge area talking to APP said that each and every person tries to switch the lanes left and right on the main road near schools. The u-turns that were made to ease the traffic jams are so big that the main traffic has to squeeze in on the main road to adjust in the thin lanes left for the main roads. With the influx of hundreds of vehicles that enter the u-turn had to squeeze in into the main traffic which is already choked.

Mushtaq, a resident of Murree Road said, the steps of the school administrations as well as the traffic wardens have miserably failed due to the inefficiency to handle the severe mismanagement and the lawlessness of the traffic rules. Most of the drivers go to pick up the children and leave their cars stranded on the main roads.

This problem has been around for years and now with every school mostly coming up on main roads has worsened the traffic for those who are in emergency.

Sincere efforts by the traffic authorities and the schools’ administration should work on this problem and solve the issue once and for all.—APP

