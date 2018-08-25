CTP effective strategy helped regulate traffic in Murree: CTO

Rawalpindi

No causality was reported during Eid ul Azha holidays in one-wheeling incidents due to effective strategy and preventive measures by City Traffic Police (CTP) while the comprehensive traffic plan formulated by CTP for Eid ul Azha helped regulate traffic in Rawalpindi City and Murree during Eid days, said City Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, SSP Muhammad Bin Ashraf here Friday.

He said that all the traffic police officers and traffic wardens ensured smooth flow of traffic during Eid days in Rawalpindi city and Murree. Solid steps were taken to control wheelie and traffic wardens remained alert throughout three days that’s why accident rate remained very low.

The CTP had established special squads to check one-wheeling and over speeding during Eid days. Over 20,000 vehicles entered Murree on first and second day of Eid ul Azha but due to effective strategy of CTP, no major traffic jam problem was witnessed in the tourist resort. Special arrangements were made for the picnic spots here and other tehsils of the districts, he added.

The SSP said 693 warden officers, five DSPs, 40 Inspectors and 40 Traffic Assistants were deployed in main city areas aimed at avoiding traffic mess on 9th Zil-Hajj and during Eid prayers. Muhammad Bin Ashraf informed that a control room was set up at Traffic Police Headquarters to monitor the situation. All out efforts were made to control traffic on city roads especially on 9th Zil-Hajj, Youm-e-Arfa (Chand Raat), he added. One-wheelers and the car-skaters were dealt in accordance with the law, he said adding, traffic wardens had been directed to impound motorcycles of one-wheelers in respective police stations. All the traffic officers and wardens had also been directed to remain present at their duty points so that no traffic jam could be witnessed, he added. He said in view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements were made. Parking of vehicles near Mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places was not allowed during Eid prayers.

Under the plan, traffic police officers had been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles. Strict action in accordance with the law had also been ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates, he added.

The CTO said traffic wardens had also been directed to work with dedication and commitment and ensure the traffic flow so that traffic mess particularly on congested roads could be averted and the citizens could be provided relief. He said, CTP had launched a grand operation against transporters, overcharging the passengers particularly those who were going to their hometowns to celebrate Eid-ul-Azha with the near and dear ones.—APP

