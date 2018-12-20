CTP educating citizens, students to ensure road safety

Rawalpindi

The City Traffic Police (CTP) on the directive of Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Muhammad Bin Yousaf, is educating the citizens and students to ensure road safety.

According to the CTP spokesman, the CTP under a traffic awareness campaign, is educating the drivers particularly of Public Service Vehicles (PSV) about traffic rules and road safety. He said, Education Wing of CTP was delivering lectures and distributing pamphlets at different terminals of public service vehicles, schools, colleges, universities and public places in the city.

He said, the drivers were being given tips about lane/line discipline, traffic rules, road safety and advantages of keeping to the correct lanes. The drivers should follow traffic ules, he said adding, the campaign on the directives of Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi was started to acquaint people with traffic laws while inculcating better traffic sense among them.

He said CP was making efforts to maintain traffic discipline on the roads and involving the community in eliminating the traffic violations. Education Wing of Traffic police had been making efforts to spread awareness so that the road journey could be made safe and sound, he added.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp