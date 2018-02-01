CTP educating citizens to ensure road safety

Rawalpindi

Education Wing of City Traffic Police is educating the citizens about the traffic rules to ensure safety for all the road users, Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi, Yousaf Ali Shahid said on Wednesday.

He said, Education Wing of CTP under its campaign launched to educate the citizens was regularly visiting several bus and wagon stands of the city, schools and colleges. Lectures are delivered with distribution of pamphlets aimed at creating awareness about road safety and traffic rules, the CTO added.

He said that the drive was launched aimed at ensuring safe driving on the city roads and to make the journey more safe and secure.

Traffic rules must be observed on roads as these are for the safety of the drivers and other road users as well.

The CTO informed that special campaigns were launched in the past by the traffic police to educate road users especially motorists about observance of traffic rules which are for their own safety. He asked the road users and drivers to follow traffic rules which make the journey on roads more safe and secure. Surveys revealed that most of the traffic accidents on roads occur due to the negligence on part of the drivers, he added. Efforts are being made to persuade the road users in the traffic management and an awareness campaign is also being run for observance of traffic rules, he said stressing strict observance of traffic rules as only through this way, safe and secure journey on the roads could be ensured.—APP