CTP directs strict action against illegal parking on Murree Road

Rawalpindi

The Traffic Wardens have been directed to take strict action in accordance with the law against double parking, wrong parking and one-way violators, particularly on Murree Road to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

Talking to APP Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Rawalpindi Yousaf Ali Shahid said, City Traffic Police (CTP) officials were making all out efforts under a plan formulated to regulate city traffic and facilitate the motorists during construction period of underpass, being constructed near Gulshandadan Khan Jamia Mosque at Murree Road.

Shahid Ali said, a pedestrian underpass project on Murree Road was being constructed so the motorists were advised to use alternate roads including Airport Road via Koral Express Way, Pindora, Kattarian Road, Peshawar Road, Double Road, 9th Avenue and

Pirwadhai Road to travel between Rawalpindi and Islamabad. CTP has made all arrangements to regulate traffic on Murree Road during the construction period, he said and urged the motorists to avoid using Murree Road particularly Chandni Chowk to Faizabad, Murree Road section which would help lessen the traffic load in the area.—APP