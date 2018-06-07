CTP devises special traffic plan for last ‘Ashra’ of Ramazan

Rawalpindi

In order to avert traffic mess on city roads, City Traffic Police (CTP) Rawalpindi have devised a comprehensive traffic plan for last ‘Ashra’ of Ramadan-ul-Mubarik. Special arrangements have been made to regulate traffic load particularly in commercial areas of the town, said Chief Traffic Officer, Bilal Iftikhar.

He said, Traffic squads have been deployed at all main intersections of the city whereas a helpline was also set up at Racecourse Traffic Office with deployment of special squad.

The helpline is working 24-hour and providing help and assistance to the citizens.

He told that City Traffic Police is striving hard and making effective measures to control one-wheeling and violation of other traffic rules.

In view of the security of the citizens, special traffic arrangements have also been made. Parking of vehicles near Mosques, Imam Bargahs and other religious places will not be allowed. Under the plan, traffic police officers have been directed to keep a vigilant eye on suspicious vehicles.

Strict action in accordance with the law has also been ordered against vehicles having tinted glasses or moving in the city without number plates, he added. Traffic wardens and officers have been directed to take strict action against double and wrong parking which causes traffic jam on city roads and create inconvenience for the road users.

He said special directives have been issued to the traffic wardens to take strict action against one-wheelers. The youngsters with dangerous motorcycle driving not only endanger their own lives but also pose serious threat to others and interrupt traffic flow, he added.

He said, it has also been decided that action would also be taken against motorcycle mechanics, altering motorcycles for race and one-wheeling.—APP